Darrell Scott. Born 6 August 1959
Darrell Scott
Darrell Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
James Darrell Scott, known as Darrell Scott (born August 6, 1959), is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The son of musician Wayne Scott, he moved as a child to East Gary, Indiana (known today as Lake Station, Indiana). He was playing professionally by his teens in Southern California. Later, Darrell moved to Toronto then Boston. He attended Tufts University, where he studied poetry and literature. He has lived in Nashville, Tennessee since about 1995. He has written several mainstream country hits, and he has also established himself as one of Nashville's premier session instrumentalists. His younger brother, David Scott, occasionally accompanies Darrell on the keyboard.
Darrell Scott Tracks
The Open Door
Darrell Scott
The Open Door
The Open Door
Hank Williams Ghost
Darryl Scott
Hank Williams Ghost
Hank Williams Ghost
Shattered Cross
Darrell Scott
Shattered Cross
Shattered Cross
Hopkinsville
Darrell Scott
Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville
This Beggar's Heart
Darrell Scott
This Beggar's Heart
This Beggar's Heart
The Invisible Man
Darrell Scott
The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man
Just One More
Tim O'Brien
Just One More
Just One More
YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE HARLAN ALIVE
Darrell Scott
YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE HARLAN ALIVE
YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE HARLAN ALIVE
Angel's Blue Eyes
Tim O'Brien
Angel's Blue Eyes
Angel's Blue Eyes
Open Door
Darrell Scott
Open Door
Open Door
Rambling Man
Darrell Scott
Rambling Man
Rambling Man
Time To Talk To Joseph
Tim O'Brien
Time To Talk To Joseph
Time To Talk To Joseph
A Crooked Road
Darrell Scott
A Crooked Road
A Crooked Road
THIS BEGGAR'S HEART
Darrell Scott
THIS BEGGAR'S HEART
THIS BEGGAR'S HEART
The Ghost Of Hank Williams
Darrell Scott
The Ghost Of Hank Williams
The Ghost Of Hank Williams
Hank Williams' Ghost
Darrell Scott
Hank Williams' Ghost
Hank Williams' Ghost
Love Is The Reason
Darrell Scott
Love Is The Reason
Love Is The Reason
Loretta
Darrell Scott
Loretta
Loretta
6 O' Clock In The Morning
Darrell Scott
6 O' Clock In The Morning
6 O' Clock In The Morning
Paradise
Darrell Scott
Paradise
Paradise
It All Comes Down To Love
O'Brien
It All Comes Down To Love
It All Comes Down To Love
The Country Boy
Darrell Scott
The Country Boy
The Country Boy
Frisco Dep
Darrell Scott
Frisco Dep
Frisco Dep
All The Lovely Ladies
Darrell Scott
All The Lovely Ladies
All The Lovely Ladies
On life's other side
Darrell Scott
On life's other side
On life's other side
Country Music, I'm Talking To You
Darrell Scott
Country Music, I'm Talking To You
Oh Sweet Longing
Darrell Scott
Oh Sweet Longing
Oh Sweet Longing
Angel's Blue Eyes
Darrell Scott
Angel's Blue Eyes
Angel's Blue Eyes
Love's Not Through With Me Yet
Darrell Scott
Love's Not Through With Me Yet
