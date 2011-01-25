The LillingtonsFormed 1995
The Lillingtons
1995
The Lillingtons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lillingtons are a pop punk band from Newcastle, Wyoming.
I Came From The Future
The Lillingtons
I Came From The Future
I Came From The Future
Last played on
Caveman
The Lillingtons
Caveman
Caveman
Last played on
