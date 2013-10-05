حسام حبيبBorn 31 May 1980
1980-05-31
حسام حبيب Biography (Wikipedia)
Hossam Habib (Egyptian Arabic: حسام حبيب; born May 31, 1980) is an Egyptian singer and composer.
حسام حبيب Tracks
Shoft B'Einaya
