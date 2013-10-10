Ramses Shaffy (29 August 1933 – 1 December 2009) was a Dutch singer and actor who became popular during the 1960s. His most famous songs include "Zing, Vecht, Huil, Bid, Lach, Werk en Bewonder", "We Zullen Doorgaan", "Pastorale", "Sammy" and "Laat Me". He frequently collaborated with Dutch singer Liesbeth List.