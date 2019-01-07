Theatre of HateFormed 1980. Disbanded 1983
Theatre of Hate
1980
Theatre of Hate Biography (Wikipedia)
Theatre of Hate are a British post-punk band formed in Britain in 1980.
Led by singer-songwriter Kirk Brandon (formerly of the Pack), the original group also consisted of guitarist Steve Guthrie, bassist Stan Stammers (formerly of the Straps and the Epileptics), saxophonist John "Boy" Lennard and drummer Luke Rendle (formerly of Crisis and the Straps).
Theatre of Hate Tracks
The Hop
Theatre of Hate
The Hop
The Hop
Eastworld (live)
Theatre of Hate
Eastworld (live)
Eastworld (live)
Do You Believe In The Westworld
Theatre of Hate
Do You Believe In The Westworld
Do You Believe In The Westworld
Do You Believe In The Westworld - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Theatre of Hate
Do You Believe In The Westworld - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Legion - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Theatre of Hate
Legion - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Legion - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Americans - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Theatre of Hate
Americans - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Americans - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Legion
Theatre of Hate
Legion
Legion
Dreams of the Poppy (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
Theatre of Hate
Dreams of the Poppy (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
The Hop (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
Theatre of Hate
The Hop (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
The Hop (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
Incinerator (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
Theatre of Hate
Incinerator (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
Incinerator (John Peel session 2.8.1982)
Grapes of Wrath
Theatre of Hate
Grapes of Wrath
Grapes of Wrath
Anniversary - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Theatre of Hate
Anniversary - BBC Session 17/06/1982
Anniversary - BBC Session 17/06/1982
The Wake
Theatre of Hate
The Wake
The Wake
Rebel Without A Brain
Theatre of Hate
Rebel Without A Brain
Rebel Without A Brain
It's My Own Invention
Theatre of Hate
It's My Own Invention
It's My Own Invention
