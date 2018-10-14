Robin LukeAmerican rockabilly singer. Born 20 March 1942
Robin Luke
Robin Luke Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Luke (born 20 March 1942, Los Angeles, California, United States) is an American rock and roll singer who is best known for his 1958 song, "Susie Darlin'". He later worked as a University professor in Marketing. Luke has been enshrined in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
Robin Luke Tracks
