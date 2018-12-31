Lauren MacColl
Lauren MacColl
Lauren MacColl
Lauren MacColl is an award-winning fiddle player from Fortrose, Scotland. She has released two solo albums as well as a duet album with flute player Calum Stewart. Lauren is a member of the fiddle quartet RANT.
Lauren MacColl Tracks
Lady Isabella / An Da-Shealladh
Crow Road Croft
Honesty
An Unkindness Of Ravens
Lochaber Dance; Fifty Years Young; A Gallop to Kinross
Performer
The Grey Mare's Tail / Salt Fish And Dumplings / Herd Of The Glen
Taladh Choinnich Odhar
A Mermaid at Fearn
LATE TO SLUMBER; THE HIGHLANDMAN KISSED HIS MOTHER; EOGHAINN IAIN ALASDAIR B.E.M.
Lochaber Dance / Fifty Years Young / A Gallop to Kinross
Loch Ussie
Mr Sinclair Younger Of Barracks / I Lost My Heart On Friday / Miss Nicholson
Late To Slumber, Early To Rise / The Highlandman Kissed His Mother......
'And Sheep Will Eat Men'
THE GORONS/LYNSEY'S/JIG
Coinneach Odhar
Taladh Choinnich Odhar
Aileen's Slow Jig / The Old Road North
Lady Isabella / An da-shealladh (Second Sight)
An Unkindness of Ravens
And Sheep Will Eat Men/Brahan
Tomnahurich
