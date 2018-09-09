Cold Specks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4qq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97f79d2d-a836-42dc-b4f8-a1736eb95f31
Cold Specks Biography (Wikipedia)
Cold Specks is the stage name of Canadian singer-songwriter Ladan Hussein, who was previously known as Al Spx. Her music has been described as doom-soul. The name Cold Specks is taken from a line in James Joyce's Ulysses ("Born all in the dark wormy earth, cold specks of fire, evil, lights shining in the darkness.").
She released her debut album, I Predict a Graceful Expulsion, on May 21, 2012, on Mute Records and Arts & Crafts in Canada.
Her second album, Neuroplasticity, was released on August 26, 2014. It featured trumpet playing by Ambrose Akinmusire and backing vocals from Michael Gira of Swans.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cold Specks Tracks
Hector
Cold Specks
Hector
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Hector
Last played on
Winter Solstice
Cold Specks
Winter Solstice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Winter Solstice
Last played on
When The City Lights Dim
Cold Specks
When The City Lights Dim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Wild Card
Cold Specks
Wild Card
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Wild Card
Last played on
A Case For Shame (feat. Cold Specks)
Moby
A Case For Shame (feat. Cold Specks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cb9m7.jpglink
A Case For Shame (feat. Cold Specks)
Last played on
Blank Maps
Cold Specks
Blank Maps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Blank Maps
Last played on
Bodies at Bay
Cold Specks
Bodies at Bay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Bodies at Bay
Last played on
Abisito
Cold Specks
Abisito
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Abisito
Last played on
Absisto
Cold Specks
Absisto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Absisto
Last played on
Holland
Cold Specks
Holland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Holland
Last played on
Send Your Youth (Instrumental)
Cold Specks
Send Your Youth (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Send Your Youth (Instrumental)
Last played on
When The City Lights Dim (Instrumental with Backing Vocals)
Cold Specks
When The City Lights Dim (Instrumental with Backing Vocals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Lay Me Down (Live In Session)
Cold Specks
Lay Me Down (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Lay Me Down (Live In Session)
Last played on
Lay Me Down
Cold Specks
Lay Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Lay Me Down
Last played on
Black Maps (Live for Jo Whiley)
Cold Specks
Black Maps (Live for Jo Whiley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Black Maps (Live for Jo Whiley)
Last played on
Heavy Hands
Cold Specks
Heavy Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Heavy Hands
Last played on
Blank Maps (Live)
Cold Specks
Blank Maps (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4qq.jpglink
Blank Maps (Live)
Last played on
