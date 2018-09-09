Cold Specks is the stage name of Canadian singer-songwriter Ladan Hussein, who was previously known as Al Spx. Her music has been described as doom-soul. The name Cold Specks is taken from a line in James Joyce's Ulysses ("Born all in the dark wormy earth, cold specks of fire, evil, lights shining in the darkness.").

She released her debut album, I Predict a Graceful Expulsion, on May 21, 2012, on Mute Records and Arts & Crafts in Canada.

Her second album, Neuroplasticity, was released on August 26, 2014. It featured trumpet playing by Ambrose Akinmusire and backing vocals from Michael Gira of Swans.