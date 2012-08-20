The Five Red CapsFormed 1941. Disbanded 1947
The Five Red Caps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97f78d78-c58e-42ba-a803-ad0af6bbae02
The Five Red Caps Tracks
Sort by
I Learned A Lesson I'll Never Forget
The Five Red Caps
I Learned A Lesson I'll Never Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Learned A Lesson I'll Never Forget
Last played on
The Five Red Caps Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist