Woe, Is MeAtlanta metalcore band. Formed 2009. Disbanded September 2013
Woe, Is Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97f6bb3d-d399-4980-b0ad-e676faa07cd1
Woe, Is Me Biography (Wikipedia)
Woe, Is Me was an American metalcore band from Atlanta, Georgia. Formed in 2009, the group was signed to Rise Records and its subsidiary, Velocity Records. Their debut album, Numbers, was released on August 31, 2010 and charted at number 16 on Billboard's Top Heatseekers chart. Due to many lineup changes and conflicts, the only original member who remained in the band through its entire run was guitarist Kevin Hanson. The band broke up in September 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Woe, Is Me Tracks
Sort by
(&) Delinquents
Woe, Is Me
(&) Delinquents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woe, Is Me Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist