Boozoo Bajou is a musical duo, Florian Seyberth and Peter Heider, from Germany. They are noted for their distinct blend of Cajun sounds with island rhythms. Their first album, Satta, was released in 2001. In 2005 they released Dust My Broom. The list of Boozoo Bajou remixes for other artists includes Common, Tosca, Trüby Trio, and Tony Joe White.