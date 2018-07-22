Boozoo Bajou
Boozoo Bajou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97f3a6c0-fe2d-465a-919a-4269cbb735d6
Boozoo Bajou Biography (Wikipedia)
Boozoo Bajou is a musical duo, Florian Seyberth and Peter Heider, from Germany. They are noted for their distinct blend of Cajun sounds with island rhythms. Their first album, Satta, was released in 2001. In 2005 they released Dust My Broom. The list of Boozoo Bajou remixes for other artists includes Common, Tosca, Trüby Trio, and Tony Joe White.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boozoo Bajou Tracks
Sort by
Night Over Manaus
Boozoo Bajou
Night Over Manaus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Over Manaus
Last played on
Amoniard
Boozoo Bajou
Amoniard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amoniard
Last played on
Jan Mayen
Boozoo Bajou
Jan Mayen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jan Mayen
Last played on
Sweet Thang
Boozoo Bajou
Sweet Thang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hirta
Boozoo Bajou
Hirta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hirta
Last played on
Midnight Over Manaus
Boozoo Bajou
Midnight Over Manaus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Over Manaus
Last played on
Nights In Manaus
Boozoo Bajou
Nights In Manaus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nights In Manaus
Last played on
Killer (King Britt Party Vocal Mix) (Feat. Top Cat)
Boozoo Bajou
Killer (King Britt Party Vocal Mix) (Feat. Top Cat)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boozoo Bajou Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist