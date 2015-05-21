Debrah Scarlett
Joanna Deborah Bussinger (born 20 July 1993), known professionally as Debrah Scarlett, is a Norwegian-Swiss singer and songwriter. She represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 along with Mørland with the song "A Monster Like Me". She competed on the Norwegian version of The Voice in 2013.
A Monster Like Me - Eurovision 2015 - Norway
Merland & Debrah Scarlett
A Monster Like Me - Eurovision 2015 - Norway
A Monster Like Me - Eurovision 2015 - Norway
Performer
