3-11 Porter is a Norwegian group formed in 2000.
Members are: Per Arne Bertheussen: Vocal and Keyboard Svein Hansen: Guitars and Flutes Tracee Meyn: Vocal
Additional Live Musicians: Ragnvald Åheim: Bas Per Kristian Hilden: Drums Per Nordengen: Keyboard
3-11 Porter has broken free from the traditional pop sound and added their own spice to music, with their mix of pop, rock, jazz, Latin and electronica, combined with their cinematic approach to the lyrics and the arrangements. All of these elements define 3-11 Porter's sound.
