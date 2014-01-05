Julius WechterBorn 10 May 1935. Died 1 February 1999
Julius Wechter (May 10, 1935 – February 1, 1999) was an American musician and composer who played the marimba and vibraphone. He also played various percussion instruments. He composed the song "Spanish Flea" for Herb Alpert and was leader of The Baja Marimba Band.
