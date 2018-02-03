Matt LucasRockabilly / blues artist. Born 19 July 1935
Matt Lucas (born July 19, 1935) is an American rock and roll, soul and blues singer, drummer, and songwriter. He is best known for his crazy rocked-up 1963 version of the Hank Snow country classic "I'm Movin" On". He was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 1999, the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Southern Legends Entertainment & Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2005.
