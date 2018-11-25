Foy WillingBorn 14 May 1914. Died 14 July 1978
Foy Willing
1914-05-14
Foy Willing Biography (Wikipedia)
Foy Willing (May 14, 1914 – July 14, 1978) was a singer, songwriter, musician, and bandleader who performed Western music and appeared in Western movies. He formed the Western band Riders of the Purple Sage.
Foy Willing Tracks
She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain
Foy Willing
She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain
Home On The Range
Foy Willing
Home On The Range
Home On The Range
Comin Round The Mountain
Foy Willing
Comin Round The Mountain
Comin Round The Mountain
Tezas blues
Foy Willing
Tezas blues
Tezas blues
