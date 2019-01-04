Bobby VeeBorn 30 April 1943. Died 24 October 2016
Bobby Vee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr5s.jpg
1943-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97ebb1b4-1d9c-4303-bb60-074c993e2d53
Bobby Vee Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Thomas Velline (April 30, 1943 – October 24, 2016), known professionally as Bobby Vee, was an American singer, songwriter and musician who was a teen idol in the early 1960s and also appeared in films. According to Billboard magazine, he had thirty-eight Hot 100 chart hits, ten of which reached the Top 20. He had six gold singles in his career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Vee Tracks
Sort by
Rubber Ball
Bobby Vee
Rubber Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Rubber Ball
Last played on
The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
Bobby Vee
The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
Last played on
More Than I can Say
Bobby Vee
More Than I can Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
More Than I can Say
Last played on
Take Good Care Of My Baby
Bobby Vee
Take Good Care Of My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Take Good Care Of My Baby
Last played on
Electric Trains And You
Bobby Vee
Electric Trains And You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Electric Trains And You
Last played on
A Not So Merry Christmas
Bobby Vee
A Not So Merry Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
A Not So Merry Christmas
Last played on
A Forever Kind Of Love
Bobby Vee
A Forever Kind Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
A Forever Kind Of Love
Last played on
Run To Him
Bobby Vee
Run To Him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Run To Him
Last played on
Devil Or Angel
Bobby Vee
Devil Or Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Devil Or Angel
Last played on
Sharing You
Bobby Vee
Sharing You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Sharing You
Last played on
Once Upon a Dream
Bobby Vee
Once Upon a Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr5s.jpglink
Once Upon a Dream
Last played on
Bobby Vee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist