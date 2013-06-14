GhostJapanese psych rock. Formed 1988
Ghost Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghost was an experimental rock group formed in Tokyo, Japan, in 1984.
Ghost Tracks
Past BBC Events
Download: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec2wrz
Donington Park
2013-06-14T14:57:44
14
Jun
2013
Download: 2013
Donington Park
