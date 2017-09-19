Baby ShakesFormed 2005
Baby Shakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97ea5761-9dce-4cab-91e5-3fffc3fc19f1
Baby Shakes Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Shakes is an American rock band from New York City. They define their music as rock'n'roll, power-pop, punk, and also mentioned glam rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baby Shakes Tracks
Sort by
Baby Blue
Baby Shakes
Baby Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Blue
Last played on
Fade Away
Baby Shakes
Fade Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fade Away
Last played on
Wont See Me
Baby Shakes
Wont See Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wont See Me
Last played on
All The Pretty Things
Baby Shakes
All The Pretty Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Pretty Things
Last played on
Ill Be Alright
Baby Shakes
Ill Be Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Be Alright
Last played on
Summer Sun
Baby Shakes
Summer Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Sun
Last played on
Running Through The Night
Baby Shakes
Running Through The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Through The Night
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jul
2019
Baby Shakes
100 Club, London, UK
Baby Shakes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist