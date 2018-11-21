Marilyn McCooBorn 30 September 1943
Marilyn McCoo
1943-09-30
Marilyn McCoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Marilyn McCoo (born September 30, 1943) is an American singer, actress, and television presenter, who is best known for being the lead female vocalist in the group The 5th Dimension, as well as hosting the 1980s music countdown series Solid Gold. Since 1969, she has been married to singer Billy Davis Jr., the founder and co-member of the 5th Dimension.
McCoo has a four-octave vocal range.
You Don't Have To be A Star (To Be In My Show)
Marilyn McCoo
You Don't Have To be A Star (To Be In My Show)
You Don't Have To be A Star (To Be In My Show)
Wedding Bell Blues
Hal Blaine
Wedding Bell Blues
Wedding Bell Blues
You Don't Have To Be A Star
Marilyn McCoo
You Don't Have To Be A Star
You Don't Have To Be A Star
Hope We Get To Love In Time
Marilyn McCoo
Hope We Get To Love In Time
Hope We Get To Love In Time
You Don't Have To Be A Star
Marilyn McCoo
You Don't Have To Be A Star
You Don't Have To Be A Star
