Leonard SlatkinBorn 1 September 1944
Leonard Slatkin
1944-09-01
Leonard Slatkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Edward Slatkin (born September 1, 1944) is an American conductor, author and composer.
Leonard Slatkin Performances & Interviews
Leonard Slatkin and the BBC Philharmonic look at the musical element harmony.
Harmony
Leonard Slatkin explores a basic element of music: melody.
Melody
Leonard Slatkin explores ways of listening to a basic element of music: rhythm.
Rhythm
Leonard Slatkin Tracks
Catfish Row Suite (from Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
3 Dance episodes from 'On the town'
Leonard Bernstein
Times Square 1944 (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Leonard Bernstein
Lonely Town, pas de deux (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Leonard Bernstein
Little Children; O Sanctissima; Patapan
Leroy Anderson
Violin Concerto: I. quarter note = 78
John Adams, Chloë Hanslip, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Leonard Slatkin
Belle of the Ball
Leroy Anderson
Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Leroy Anderson
Danza de Jalisco
Aaron Copland
Dance Panels (No 5)
Aaron Copland
Violin Concerto - 3rd mvt 'Toccare '
John Adams, Chloë Hanslip, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Leonard Slatkin
A London Symphony (2nd mvt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
The Housatonic at Stockbridge (Three Places In New England)
Charles Ives
New England Triptych
William Schuman
Overture to 'Candide'
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonic Dances, from 'West Side Story'
Leonard Bernstein
Symphony no 1 (Jeremiah) for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
Serenade [after Plato's "The symposium"]
Leonard Bernstein
Le corsaire
Hector Berlioz
Tabuh-Tabuhan ii. Nocturne
Colin McPhee
Horse and Buggy
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
Tropical Jam (Suite for piano and strings orch Gianono)
Michel Camilo
Guitar Concerto No.1 - 1st mvt: Allegretto
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
Zizi's Lament; What Lips My Lips Have Kissed; Israfel (Songfest)
Leonard Bernstein
Symphony No. 3 "Kaddish" (1st movement)
Leonard Bernstein
Harold in Italy, op.16: 3rd mvt Allegro Assai
Hector Berlioz
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, op. 86 (BWV 537)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
Samuel Barber
Venessa, opera in 3 acts; Act I Prelude
Samuel Barber
Danza de Jalisco (3 Latin American Sketches)
Aaron Copland
Symphony no. 2 in C minor (Resurrection) for soprano, alto, chorus and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Deux melodies hebraiques - Kaddisch
Maurice Ravel
Romanian Rhapsody No 1
George Enescu
Concerto in A minor Op.102 for violin, cello and orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor BWV 582
Johann Sebastian Bach
Danzon Cubano
Aaron Copland
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant et les sortileges - fantasie lyrique in 1 act
Maurice Ravel
Romanian Rhapsody No 1
George Enescu
Ostinatos (Tabuh-Tabuhan)
Colin McPhee
Music For Movies
Aaron Copland
Fugue in E flat major 'St Anne', BWV 552
Johann Sebastian Bach
Porgy Sings (Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Made in America
Joan Tower
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-08
Proms 2008: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-08T15:26:44
8
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-30
Proms 2006: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-30T15:26:44
30
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 74 - Last Night of the Proms 2004
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-11T15:26:44
11
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 74 - Last Night of the Proms 2004
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-01
Proms 2004: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-01T15:26:44
1
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-20
Proms 2004: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-20T15:26:44
20
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Leonard Slatkin Links
Back to artist