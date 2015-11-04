Alessia Caracciolo (born July 11, 1996), known professionally as Alessia Cara, is a Canadian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. After producing acoustic covers, she signed with EP Entertainment and Def Jam Recordings in 2014 and released her debut single the following year. "Here" reached number 19 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart and was a sleeper hit in the United States, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cara's debut studio album, Know-It-All, reached number 8 on the Canadian Albums Chart and number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. The album's third single, "Scars to Your Beautiful", reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. In 2017, Cara collaborated with DJ and producer Zedd to create the single "Stay", and with rapper Logic to feature in his song "1-800-273-8255". Cara has received nominations for four Grammy Awards, including a win for Best New Artist in 2018.

Cara's second studio album, The Pains of Growing, was released on November 30, 2018. Two singles were released to promote the album: "Growing Pains" and "Trust My Lonely".