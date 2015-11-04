Alessia Cara Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessia Caracciolo (born July 11, 1996), known professionally as Alessia Cara, is a Canadian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. After producing acoustic covers, she signed with EP Entertainment and Def Jam Recordings in 2014 and released her debut single the following year. "Here" reached number 19 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart and was a sleeper hit in the United States, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Cara's debut studio album, Know-It-All, reached number 8 on the Canadian Albums Chart and number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. The album's third single, "Scars to Your Beautiful", reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. In 2017, Cara collaborated with DJ and producer Zedd to create the single "Stay", and with rapper Logic to feature in his song "1-800-273-8255". Cara has received nominations for four Grammy Awards, including a win for Best New Artist in 2018.
Cara's second studio album, The Pains of Growing, was released on November 30, 2018. Two singles were released to promote the album: "Growing Pains" and "Trust My Lonely".
- Alessia Cara stops by the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fr8sn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fr8sn.jpg2016-11-09T16:41:00.000ZAlessia Cara talks about Scars To Your Beautiful and the homewrecker penguin situation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fr8tn
Alessia Cara stops by the studio
- Alessia Cara - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgbs9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgbs9.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZCanadian singer-songwriter, Alessia Cara, makes her debut appearance at Glastonbury.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkflh
Alessia Cara - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Alessia Cara - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnhm0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnhm0.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Alessia Cara's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wr5kw
Alessia Cara - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- Alessia Cara gets a massage!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgdkp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgdkp.jpg2016-06-25T15:02:00.000ZAway from the bustle of Glastonbury Alessia Cara gets a massage from Kiera in the Green Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zgdmy
Alessia Cara gets a massage!
- 'I told Chris Martin my mum is a bigger fan of Coldplay than me. It sounded so bad, I didn’t mean it like that!' - Alessia Carahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yf0kg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yf0kg.jpg2016-06-15T07:00:00.000ZAlessia tells Grimmy about supporting Coldplay, performing at Wembley Arena, plus her awkward first meeting with Chris Martin...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yj585
'I told Chris Martin my mum is a bigger fan of Coldplay than me. It sounded so bad, I didn’t mean it like that!' - Alessia Cara
- 'I just don't even see myself as a pop star at all' - Alessia Cara on her new found famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030vlm1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030vlm1.jpg2016-03-01T14:36:00.000ZAlessia Cara joins Yasmin and Twin B to talk about her new found fame and finding the time to write new music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l5sdr
'I just don't even see myself as a pop star at all' - Alessia Cara on her new found fame
Alessia Cara Tracks
Sort by