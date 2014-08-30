Bruce BarthBorn 7 September 1958
Bruce Barth Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Barth, born September 7, 1958 in Pasadena, California, is a jazz pianist. He has played the piano since the age of five. Barth's career had included major work with ensembles, as well as solo work. He has recorded on the Enja, Fresh Sound, and MAXJAZZ labels.
