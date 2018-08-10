Antoine ClamaranBorn 8 November 1964
Antoine Clamaran (born 8 November 1964) is a French house music artist and music remixer. Clamaran was born in Villeurbanne. In the early 90's, his local fame interested Maximum FM, the leading parisian dance radio station at that time. Impressed by his mixing gift, Clamaran gained a huge audience and started to be booked for one off parties. But Palace headquarters (Palace in Paris is the NYC equivalent of Studio 54) asked him to run the mythical Gay Tea Dance every Sunday, instead of French icon Laurent Garnier.
Hey Boy Hey Girl
Hey Boy Hey Girl
Hey Boy Hey Girl
The Tribe
The Tribe
The Tribe
