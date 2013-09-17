Dave HartleyPianist
Dave Hartley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97dd63d9-f0e8-4142-b677-ddcb60e97357
Dave Hartley Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hartley or Dave Hartley is a musician especially notable for several collaborations with Sting. Their cooperations include writing songs for the Walt Disney Animation Studios The Emperor's New Groove, arranging for the song You Will Be My Ain True Love from Cold Mountain (soundtrack), Hartley performed on the Sting albums Brand New Day and Sacred Love as a string arranger and conductor as well as playing piano and Hammond organ.
Together with Sting he has received an Annie Award and a BFCA Award for songs of The Emperor's New Groove, as well as nominations for an Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy, BATFA TV and Golden Satellite Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Hartley Tracks
Sort by
Max and Karen Theme (extract)
Mike Figgis
Max and Karen Theme (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Max and Karen Theme (extract)
Last played on
Back to artist