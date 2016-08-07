Alfred BacheletBorn 26 February 1864. Died 10 February 1944
Alfred Bachelet
1864-02-26
Alfred Bachelet Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Bachelet (26 February 1864 - 10 February 1944) was a French composer, conductor and teacher.
Alfred Bachelet Tracks
Chère Nuit
Chere Nuit For Voice And Piano
