Charles Eddie-Lee Hamilton, Jr. (born November 10, 1987), is an American hip hop recording artist and record producer from Harlem, New York City, New York. In addition to his solo career, he was a former member of The Chosen Few, and was also a member of the All City Chess Club. Intent on pursuing a solo career as a rapper, Hamilton signed to independent record label Demevolist Music Group. In 2008, Hamilton released a series of mixtapes entitled The Hamiltonization Process, and on December 8, 2008, Hamilton independently released his debut album entitled The Pink Lavalamp.

Hamilton gained major recognition after being featured on the cover of the XXL's 2009 Freshmen Class issue and signing an undisclosed million dollar distribution record deal with Interscope Records, in 2008. Hamilton was due to release his major-label debut album for Interscope entitled This Perfect Life but, in late 2009, due to Hamilton's undiagnosed bipolar disorder at the time, he became a frequent source of controversy and public scrutiny for his conduct on social media and in public settings, causing Hamilton to be dropped from the record label.