The (International) Noise Conspiracy (abbreviated T(I)NC) were a Swedish rock band formed in Sweden in the late months of 1998. The line-up consists of Dennis Lyxzén (vocals), Inge Johansson (bass), Lars Strömberg (guitar), and Ludwig Dahlberg (drums). The band is known for its punk and garage rock musical influences, and its impassioned left-wing political stance. Up until 2004, guitarist/organist/keyboardist Sara Almgren was also a member of the band. Dennis formed The (I)NC almost immediately after the breakup of his former band, Refused. The (I)nc takes pride in blending the roots of at least four other bands, including Totalt Jävla Mörker (Johansson), Separation (Strömberg), Saidiwas (Dahlberg and Almgren), and Doughnuts (Almgren). In 2007, Inge Johansson also played in the band The Most.

Influenced by a quote from 1960's folk singer Phil Ochs, according to lead singer Lyxzén, the band wanted to achieve an ideal blend of music and politics that was, "a cross between Elvis Presley and Che Guevara." Furthermore, according to the liner notes of their debut album, The First Conspiracy, the band wanted to combat music's function as Spectacle. This is a concept taken from Guy Debord's work The Society of the Spectacle.