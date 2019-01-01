Vince Welnick’s Missing Man Formation
Missing Man Formation was a band put together by former Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick, featuring Welnick and an ever-changing group of musicians, including Scott Mathews and Steve Kimock on guitar (eventually replaced by John Wedemeyer, Terry Haggerty and Mark Holzinger), Prairie Prince on drums (eventually replaced by Trey Sabatelli), Bobby Vega on bass (eventually replaced by Robin Sylvester) and others, most notably, Bobby Strickland (reeds and flute).
