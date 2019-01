Pierre Guédron (c. 1570 in Châteaudun – ca. 1620 in Paris), was a French singer and composer known for writing Airs de cour (including Cessés mortels de soupirer).[citation needed]

Guédron's Est-ce Mars (1613) was especially popular and is known in versions by Sweelinck (keyboard), Scheidt (5 part strings) and Vallet (4 lutes of different sizes).