King AdoraFormed 1998. Disbanded 2005
King Adora
1998
King Adora Biography (Wikipedia)
King Adora was a rock group formed in Birmingham, England in 1998. The band released debut album Vibrate You in May 2001 (charting at No. 30 on the UK Albums Chart) and follow-up Who Do You Love? in March 2004. The band was notable for their short, riotous live shows and built a small, dedicated fanbase. Lack of label support and changing tastes in the UK guitar music scene led King Adora to split in 2005. In 2010, the band reformed to play shows in Birmingham and London, but has been inactive since.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King Adora Tracks
Bionic
King Adora
Bionic
Bionic
Last played on
The Law
King Adora
The Law
The Law
Last played on
Love So Volatile - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
Love So Volatile - The Sanctuary 2001
Suffocate - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
Suffocate - The Sanctuary 2001
Suffocate - The Sanctuary 2001
The Chase - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
The Chase - The Sanctuary 2001
The Chase - The Sanctuary 2001
Big Isn't Beautiful - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
Big Isn't Beautiful - The Sanctuary 2001
Scream And Shout - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
Scream And Shout - The Sanctuary 2001
Bionic - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
Bionic - The Sanctuary 2001
Bionic - The Sanctuary 2001
The Law / Smoulder - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
The Law / Smoulder - The Sanctuary 2001
Tokyo Honey - The Sanctuary 2001
King Adora
Tokyo Honey - The Sanctuary 2001
Tokyo Honey - The Sanctuary 2001
Aftertime - BBC Session 02/03/2000
King Adora
Aftertime - BBC Session 02/03/2000
Last played on
Last played on
Bionic - BBC Session 02/03/2000
King Adora
Bionic - BBC Session 02/03/2000
Last played on
Last played on
Big Isn't Beautiful BBC Session 02/03/2000
King Adora
Big Isn'T Beautiful BBC Session 02/03/2000
King Adora Links
