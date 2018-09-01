Scott LaFaroBorn 3 April 1936. Died 6 July 1961
Scott LaFaro
1936-04-03
Scott LaFaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Rocco Scott LaFaro (April 3, 1936 – July 6, 1961) was an American jazz double bassist known for his work with the Bill Evans Trio.
Scott LaFaro Tracks
Autumn Leaves
Bill Evans
Autumn Leaves
Autumn Leaves
Waltz For Debby (Take 2)
Bill Evans
Waltz For Debby (Take 2)
Waltz For Debby (Take 2)
Waltz for Debby
Bill Evans
Waltz for Debby
Waltz for Debby
Gloria's Step (Take 2)
Scott LaFaro
Gloria's Step (Take 2)
Gloria's Step (Take 2)
Abstraction
Alvin Brehm
Abstraction
Abstraction
Free Jazz
Ed Blackwell
Free Jazz
Free Jazz
Composer
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hampton Hawes
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Together (feat. Barbara Long, Thad Jones, Hank Jones, Scott LaFaro & Elvin Jones)
Herb Geller
Together (feat. Barbara Long, Thad Jones, Hank Jones, Scott LaFaro & Elvin Jones)
Together (feat. Barbara Long, Thad Jones, Hank Jones, Scott LaFaro & Elvin Jones)
Scott LaFaro Links
