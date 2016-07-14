Def SquadFormed 1996
Def Squad is a rap supergroup consisting of Erick Sermon, Redman & Keith Murray. Jamal is considered an honorary member of the Def Squad. Before officially forming as a group to release an album in 1998, they had each been featured on tracks by each other. The Def Squad was formed following the disbandment of the Hit Squad, who broke up after the struggles between EPMD members Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith.
They are known for their remake of "Rapper's Delight" by Sugarhill Gang.
The Squad continued to record on each other's solo albums. Def Squad is currently spending time in the studio working on seeking out its freshest members and making a big comeback, orchestrated by Erick Sermon.
