Culture BeatFormed 1989
Culture Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97c30dea-ca61-4efe-be4c-3d56de7900db
Culture Beat Biography (Wikipedia)
Culture Beat is a German Eurodance project formed in 1989 by Torsten Fenslau. The act has gone through a number of line-up changes over the years; they achieved the most success whilst fronted by singer Tania Evans and rapper Jay Supreme. Their 1993 single "Mr. Vain" was a number-one hit in eleven European countries, and the act is thought to have sold more than 10 million records worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Culture Beat Tracks
Sort by
Mr Vain
Culture Beat
Mr Vain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fmjjj.jpglink
Mr Vain
Last played on
Got To Get It
Culture Beat
Got To Get It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got To Get It
Last played on
Mr Vain (Special Radio Edit)
Culture Beat
Mr Vain (Special Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Vain (Special Radio Edit)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
Culture Beat, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
Culture Beat, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
Culture Beat, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
Culture Beat, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
Culture Beat, Jenny Berggren, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Rednex, La Bouche, Haddaway, Vengaboys and Dr. Alban
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Culture Beat Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist