Biography (Wikipedia)
The National Youth Choirs of Great Britain (NYCGB) is the family of choirs for outstanding young singers, and those with outstanding potential, in the United Kingdom. It comprises a total of five choirs for around 750 young people between the ages of 9 and 25:
National Youth Choir of Great Britain Performances & Interviews
- Headphone mix of Holst's The Planetshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06drkv3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06drkv3.jpg2018-07-14T16:10:00.000ZBinaural recording of Holst's The Planets. From Prom 1, 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dqrzv
Headphone mix of Holst's The Planets
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, 'Choral' - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T17:00:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, 'Choral'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n53ts
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, 'Choral' - Preview Clip
- Mark-Anthony Turnage: Frieze - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:56:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Mark-Anthony Turnage's Frieze.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n538n
Mark-Anthony Turnage: Frieze - Preview Clip
- Vaughan Williams: Toward the Unknown Region - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:52:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Vaughan Williams' Toward the Unknown Region.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n52l2
Vaughan Williams: Toward the Unknown Region - Preview Clip
For The Fallen
Benedictus
Five Telegrams
The Planets - suite, Op 32
Balleilakka
Five Telegrams
The Planets
Butterfly
Sainte Chapelle
We Could Serve Up Our Coffee - Song of Industry (The Water Diviner's Tale)
Belshazzar's Feast (Proms 2017)
Seven, They Are Seven (Proms 2017)
Spem in Alium
Choral Fanfare
Antiphon
Dixit Dominus
Agincourt Song
Agnus Dei from The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace
Euntes ibant et flebant
Agnus Dei
The Armed Man (A Mass for Peace)
Qui Habitat
Ceremony of Carols
Better is Peace - The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace
Toward the unknown region
THE ARMED MAN - AGNUS DEI
THE ARMED MAN - BENEDICTUS
Sanctus
Lacrimosa for chorus
Better Is Peace (feat. National Youth Choir of Great Britain)
Górecki: Per merita sancti Adalberti (Salve, Sidus Polonorum Op. 72)
Agnus Dei
Agnus Dei (The Armed Man A Mass For Peace)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8j3v2
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-13T15:15:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vyxqq.jpg
13
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Proms Free Curtain Raiser, Five Telegrams: Sender
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrz3d
The Albert Memorial
2018-07-12T15:15:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06bn2b5.jpg
12
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Proms Free Curtain Raiser, Five Telegrams: Sender
The Albert Memorial
Proms 2017: Prom 30: Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3zn3d
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-07T15:15:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8qz.jpg
7
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 30: Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Shakespeare
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejzhn3
Hackney Empire
2016-02-03T15:15:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
3
Feb
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Shakespeare
19:30
Hackney Empire
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: Christmas Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edqmxj
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2013-12-13T15:15:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd0tp.jpg
13
Dec
2013
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: Christmas Concert
19:30
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
