Roel Dieltiens (born 1956) is a Belgian cellist and composer. Dieltiens plays both Baroque and modern cello. Dieltiens grew up in a musical family and initially studied piano. At the age of fifteen, just as he was about to give up music, his elder brother encouraged him to try the cello. He immediately fell in love with the instrument. Three years later he won First Prize at the Royal Flemish Conservatory in Antwerp, Belgium.