Roel DieltiensBorn 1957
Roel Dieltiens
1957
Roel Dieltiens Biography (Wikipedia)
Roel Dieltiens (born 1956) is a Belgian cellist and composer. Dieltiens plays both Baroque and modern cello. Dieltiens grew up in a musical family and initially studied piano. At the age of fifteen, just as he was about to give up music, his elder brother encouraged him to try the cello. He immediately fell in love with the instrument. Three years later he won First Prize at the Royal Flemish Conservatory in Antwerp, Belgium.
Willkommen! will ich sagen (Cantata BWV.27)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Willkommen! will ich sagen (Cantata BWV.27)
Willkommen! will ich sagen (Cantata BWV.27)
Serenata in E flat major
Gioachino Rossini
Serenata in E flat major
Serenata in E flat major
Concerto for violin and cello in F major, RV544
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for violin and cello in F major, RV544
Concerto for violin and cello in F major, RV544
Kantate BWV158: Aria & Choral: Welt, ade, ich bin dein müde
Johann Sebastian Bach
Kantate BWV158: Aria & Choral: Welt, ade, ich bin dein müde
Kantate BWV158: Aria & Choral: Welt, ade, ich bin dein müde
Nocturne Op. 148
Franz Schubert
Nocturne Op. 148
Nocturne Op. 148
Trio In B Flat Major D.898 For Piano And Strings
Franz Schubert
Trio In B Flat Major D.898 For Piano And Strings
Trio In B Flat Major D.898 For Piano And Strings
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV 407
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV 407
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV 407
Sonata for Solo Cello - 3rd movement: Allegro Molto Vivace
Zoltán Kodály
Sonata for Solo Cello - 3rd movement: Allegro Molto Vivace
Sonata for Solo Cello - 3rd movement: Allegro Molto Vivace
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 420
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 420
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 420
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV 405
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV 405
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV 405
Concerto in B flat, RV423
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in B flat, RV423
Concerto in B flat, RV423
Concerto in F major for lute, two violins and cello
Hopkinson Smith
Concerto in F major for lute, two violins and cello
Concerto in F major for lute, two violins and cello
Concerto for violin and two celli, RV561 (feat. Ensemble Explorations)
Roel Dieltiens
Concerto for violin and two celli, RV561 (feat. Ensemble Explorations)
Concerto for violin and two celli, RV561 (feat. Ensemble Explorations)
