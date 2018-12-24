John Owen-Jones (born 5 May 1971) is a Welsh musical theatre actor and singer, best known for his portrayals of Jean Valjean in Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg's Les Misérables and of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.

He most recently appeared as Valjean on the 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Misérables, and as The Phantom in The Phantom Of The Opera UK Tour, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations. He has now recorded three studio albums.