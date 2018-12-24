John Owen-Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01nkd25.jpg
1971-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97c08258-469d-40ce-b79f-646e090a2648
John Owen-Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
John Owen-Jones (born 5 May 1971) is a Welsh musical theatre actor and singer, best known for his portrayals of Jean Valjean in Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg's Les Misérables and of The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.
He most recently appeared as Valjean on the 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Misérables, and as The Phantom in The Phantom Of The Opera UK Tour, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations. He has now recorded three studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Owen-Jones Performances & Interviews
- John Owen-Jones Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n0srv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02n0srv.jpg2015-03-29T16:48:00.000ZThe West End star performs two stunning songs live and almost shatters the studio windows with the power of his voice!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02n159s
John Owen-Jones Live in Session
John Owen-Jones Tracks
Sort by
The Prayer
John Owen-Jones
The Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
The Prayer
Last played on
Somewhere
John Owen-Jones
Somewhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Somewhere
Last played on
Adre'n Ôl
John Owen-Jones
Adre'n Ôl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Adre'n Ôl
Last played on
Thunderball
John Owen-Jones
Thunderball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Thunderball
Last played on
Music Of The Night
John Owen-Jones
Music Of The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Music Of The Night
Last played on
Evermore
John Owen-Jones
Evermore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Evermore
Last played on
Anthem Fawr Y Nos
John Owen-Jones
Anthem Fawr Y Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Anthem Fawr Y Nos
Last played on
Rise Like A Phoenix
John Owen-Jones
Rise Like A Phoenix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Rise Like A Phoenix
Last played on
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti
John Owen-Jones
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti
Performer
Last played on
Kiss Of The Spider Woman
John Owen-Jones
Kiss Of The Spider Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Kiss Of The Spider Woman
Last played on
Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again
John Owen-Jones
Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again
Last played on
Bui Doi - Miss Saigon
John Owen-Jones
Bui Doi - Miss Saigon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Bui Doi - Miss Saigon
Last played on
Come What May
John Owen-Jones
Come What May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Come What May
Last played on
Being Alive
John Owen-Jones
Being Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Being Alive
Last played on
Come What May
John Owen-Jones
Come What May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Come What May
Last played on
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti
John Owen-Jones
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Mor Fawr Wyt Ti
Last played on
Bring Him Home
John Owen-Jones
Bring Him Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Bring Him Home
Last played on
This Is The Moment
John Owen-Jones
This Is The Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
This Is The Moment
Last played on
Tell My Father
John Owen-Jones
Tell My Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nkd25.jpglink
Tell My Father
Last played on
Playlists featuring John Owen-Jones
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: BBC Music Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwhj5
Troxy, London
2018-09-28T15:16:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06kg5r8.jpg
28
Sep
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: BBC Music Day
Troxy, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Merry Christmas!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez88gw
Southbank Centre, London
2016-12-10T15:16:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04gvr6j.jpg
10
Dec
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Merry Christmas!
Southbank Centre, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein - Oh What a Beautiful Evening!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqpzc8
Theatre Royal Drury Lane
2015-12-13T15:16:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
13
Dec
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein - Oh What a Beautiful Evening!
19:30
Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Friday Night is Music Night: This is the Moment
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5x6v2
City Halls
2014-07-25T15:16:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022ck0r.jpg
25
Jul
2014
Friday Night is Music Night: This is the Moment
20:00
City Halls
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8/acts/aj938g
Caerphilly
2013-09-07T15:16:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gbmx2.jpg
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Caerphilly
John Owen-Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jingle Boe
-
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
-
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
-
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
-
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
-
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
-
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
-
How do you decide whose name is first?
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
Back to artist