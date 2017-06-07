Max de Wardener
Max de Wardener
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzfr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97c02a84-4bf0-4fde-8b8d-4b8c4447aead
Max de Wardener Biography (Wikipedia)
Max de Wardener is a British composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist known for his scores for film and television and his work in jazz, classical, world and electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max de Wardener Tracks
Sort by
Im Dorfe
Powerplant
Im Dorfe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Dorfe
Last played on
Hundreds and Thousands
Max de Wardener
Hundreds and Thousands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Hundreds and Thousands
Last played on
Follow Me Through (studio version, extract)
Mara Carlyle
Follow Me Through (studio version, extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701fl.jpglink
Follow Me Through (studio version, extract)
Last played on
Follow Me Through
Mara Carlyle
Follow Me Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05701fl.jpglink
Follow Me Through
Last played on
Bee Trilogy - The Queen
Max de Wardener
Bee Trilogy - The Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Bee Trilogy - The Queen
Last played on
Disklavier
Max de Wardener
Disklavier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Disklavier
Last played on
Luster
Max de Wardener
Luster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Luster
Last played on
Minutia
Leo Chadburn
Minutia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxg89.jpglink
Minutia
Last played on
Until My Blood Is Pure
Dorian Ford & Max de Wardener
Until My Blood Is Pure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Until My Blood Is Pure
Performer
Last played on
White Ribbon (feat. Max de Wardener)
Powerplant
White Ribbon (feat. Max de Wardener)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
White Ribbon (feat. Max de Wardener)
Last played on
Until My Blood is Pure
Max de Wardener
Until My Blood is Pure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Until My Blood is Pure
Last played on
Snowflakes
Max de Wardener
Snowflakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Snowflakes
Last played on
Automatic
Max de Wardener
Automatic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Automatic
Last played on
Minutia
Max de Wardener
Minutia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Minutia
Last played on
Kettle Song
Max de Wardener
Kettle Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzfr.jpglink
Kettle Song
Last played on
Max de Wardener Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist