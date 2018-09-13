SisterayFour-piece rock band from London, UK. Formed 1 May 2012
Sisteray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03j7c5q.jpg
2012-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97bb881b-7771-407f-b42e-f31ca102c173
Sisteray Biography (Wikipedia)
Sisteray are a British four-piece rock band from London, UK. Formed in 2015, the band consists of Niall Rowan (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Michael Hanrahan (bass/vocals), Daniel Connolly (lead guitar/vocals) and Calum Landau (drums/vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sisteray Tracks
Sort by
Rumour Mill
Sisteray
Rumour Mill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
Rumour Mill
Last played on
Wannabes
Sisteray
Wannabes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
Wannabes
Last played on
Algorithm Prison
Sisteray
Algorithm Prison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
Algorithm Prison
Last played on
White Knuckle Joyride
Sisteray
White Knuckle Joyride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
White Knuckle Joyride
Last played on
Queen's English
Sisteray
Queen's English
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
Queen's English
Last played on
Who R Ya
Sisteray
Who R Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
Who R Ya
Last played on
A Wise Man Said
Sisteray
A Wise Man Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
A Wise Man Said
Last played on
No Escape
Sisteray
No Escape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r4hsb.jpglink
No Escape
Last played on
Take It Away
Sisteray
Take It Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7c5q.jpglink
Take It Away
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sisteray
Upcoming Events
12
Jan
2019
Sisteray, Climb The Attic and Mourning Birds
The Camden Assembly, London, UK
6
Apr
2019
Sisteray, The Lovely Eggs, MOSES, Nova Twins, Bang Bang Romeo, Chorusgirl, Pink Cigar, Berries, Smiley and The Underclass, FIGHTMILK, Feral Five, Weekend Recovery, Bugeye, The Weird Things, Kath and the Kicks, Drusila, Useless Cities and Couples (UK)
Urban Xchange Marco Polo House, London, UK
Sisteray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist