Sándor Végh Born 17 May 1912. Died 7 January 1997
Sándor Végh
1912-05-17
Sándor Végh Biography
Sándor Végh (17 May 1912 – 7 January 1997) was a Hungarian, later French, violinist and conductor. He was best known as one of the great chamber music violinists of the twentieth century.
Sándor Végh Tracks
Concert Rondo in D, K. 382
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in B flat major, K.137
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 20 in D minor, K 466 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Five Contredanses, K 609 (1, 2 & 3)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Duos for two violins (Nos 38, 26 and 32)
Béla Bartók
Concerto No. 13 In C Major K.415 For Piano And Orchestra
Sir András Schiff
Symphony No 40 in G minor, K 550
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenata Notturna (Serenade No. 6 Kv239) (feat. Sándor Végh & Camerata Salzburg)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in B flat major K.137
Salzburg Camerata, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Sándor Végh
Sándor Végh Links
