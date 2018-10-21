The Undertakers60s UK beat band. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1965
The Undertakers
1961
The Undertakers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Undertakers are a British beat group, contemporaries of the Beatles and a leading group in the Merseybeat music scene of the early 1960s. They stopped performing in 2018, losing many of the original line-up members.
Just A Little Bit
Just A Little Bit
Stupidity
Stupidity
(Do The) Mashed Potato
(Do The) Mashed Potato
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Money (That's What I Want)
Money (That's What I Want)
