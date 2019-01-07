Santigold
1976-09-25
Santigold Biography (Wikipedia)
Santi White (born September 25, 1976), known professionally as Santigold (formerly Santogold), is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Her debut studio album, Santogold (2008), received critical acclaim. Her second album, Master of My Make-Believe, was released in 2012. She released her third album, 99¢, in 2016, and her fourth album, I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, in 2018.
Coo Coo Coo
Coo Coo Coo
Run The Road
Run The Road
Can't Get Enough Of Myself (feat. BC Unidos)
Can't Get Enough Of Myself (feat. BC Unidos)
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win (feat. Santigold)
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win (feat. Santigold)
L.E.S. Artistes
L.E.S. Artistes
Lights Out
Lights Out
Anne
Anne
Disparate Youth
Disparate Youth
Say Aha
Say Aha
Gold Fire
Gold Fire
L.E.S. Artistes - 6 Music Session (8th May 2008)
Why Me
Why Me
I Don't Want
I Don't Want
Deport Them
Deport Them
A Perfect Life
A Perfect Life
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T15:23:13
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
20:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T15:23:13
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T15:23:13
24
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
Zane Lowe Sessions: Santigold
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-05-02T15:23:13
2
May
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Santigold
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Santogold
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-07-18T15:23:13
18
Jul
2008
Live Lounge: Santogold
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
