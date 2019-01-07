Santi White (born September 25, 1976), known professionally as Santigold (formerly Santogold), is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Her debut studio album, Santogold (2008), received critical acclaim. Her second album, Master of My Make-Believe, was released in 2012. She released her third album, 99¢, in 2016, and her fourth album, I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, in 2018.