Auburn Williams (born December 2, 1988) is an American singer-songwriter. She released an independent debut album, Same Giirl in 2007, which spawned the underground hit "Ewww Ewww". The song reached no. 6 on DJ Booth's Underground chart. She then signed to Warner Brothers and Beluga Heights in early 2008 and released her first official single "La La La" in mid-2010. She then went on to release "Leaked" in 2016.