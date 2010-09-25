Destroy BabylonFormed 2001
Destroy Babylon
2001
Destroy Babylon Biography (Wikipedia)
Destroy Babylon are a Boston, Massachusetts based band originally from Hudson, New Hampshire. Formed in 2001, their music is influenced by a wide range of styles, including post-punk, dub, Jamaican backing bands, and 1960's psych and prog rock.
Destroy Babylon Tracks
