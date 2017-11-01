Lucky DubeBorn 3 August 1964. Died 18 October 2007
Lucky Dube
1964-08-03
Lucky Dube Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucky Philip Dube (pronounced duu-beh; 3 August 1964 – 18 October 2007) was a South African reggae musician and Rastafarian. He recorded 22 albums in Zulu, English and Afrikaans in a 25-year period and was South Africa's biggest-selling reggae artist. Dube was murdered in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of 18 October 2007.
Lucky Dube Tracks
War And Crime (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 1992)
Running, Falling (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 1992)
House Of Exlie (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 1992)
Don't Cry (Radio 1 Session, 31 Oct 1992)
Hold On
Hold On
Together As One
Together As One
Prisoner
Prisoner
Kudala Ngikuncenga
Kudala Ngikuncenga
Slave
Slave
Serious Reggae Business
Serious Reggae Business
Feel Irie
Feel Irie
Lucky Dube Links
