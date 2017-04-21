Lynn ChangBorn 1953
Lynn Chang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97ac0d16-6a21-4d97-871c-42f3ec11e320
Lynn Chang Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynn Chang (Chinese: 張萬鈞; pinyin: Zhāng Wànjūn) (born 1953) is a Chinese American violinist known for his work as both a soloist and a chamber musician. Chang is a founding member of the Boston Chamber Music Society and is currently a faculty member at MIT, Boston University, the Boston Conservatory, and the New England Conservatory of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lynn Chang Tracks
Sort by
Suite for violin and piano - third movement
William Grant Still
Suite for violin and piano - third movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite for violin and piano - third movement
Last played on
Back to artist