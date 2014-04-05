David WasBorn 26 October 1952
David Was
David Was Biography
David Jay Weiss, known as David Was, is an American musician. With his stage-brother Don Was, he was the founder of the 1980s pop group Was (Not Was).
David Was Tracks
David Was Links
Similar Artists
