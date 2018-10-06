Thornetta DavisBorn 11 August 1963
Thornetta Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97a5e34a-0745-4f69-94d3-4f78b29b5ab5
Thornetta Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Thornetta Davis (born August 11, 1963) is an American Detroit blues and rhythm and blues singer. She has opened for Bonnie Raitt, Gladys Knight, and Etta James, and sang backing vocals on Bob Seger's 1991 album, The Fire Inside. She also worked with Kid Rock and Alberta Adams, and has released two full-length solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thornetta Davis Tracks
Sort by
Feels Like Religion
Thornetta Davis
Feels Like Religion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe (Everything Gonna Be Alright)
Thornetta Davis
I Believe (Everything Gonna Be Alright)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Gotta Sing The Blues
Thornetta Davis
I Gotta Sing The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Gotta Sing The Blues
Last played on
Get Up And Dance Away Your Blues
Thornetta Davis
Get Up And Dance Away Your Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Gotta Sang The Blues
Thornetta Davis
I Gotta Sang The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Gotta Sang The Blues
Last played on
Funky Drummer Boy
Catherine Davis
Funky Drummer Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Drummer Boy
Last played on
Playlists featuring Thornetta Davis
Thornetta Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist