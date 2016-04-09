Norman HarrisAmerican Philly Soul guitarist, producer, and songwriter. Born 14 October 1947. Died 20 March 1987
Norman Harris
1947-10-14
Norman Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Ray Harris (October 14, 1947 – March 20, 1987) was an American guitarist, producer, music arranger and songwriter, closely associated with Philly soul. He was a founding member of MFSB, the Philadelphia studio band, and one of the Baker-Harris-Young record production trio.
I Wish
In Good Faith
