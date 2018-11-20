Andreas SchmidtClassical baritone. Born 30 July 1960
Andreas Schmidt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/979c5bf5-263d-4a97-a73a-fdbf36aa62ec
Andreas Schmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Schmidt (born 30 July 1960 in Düsseldorf) is a German classical bass-baritone in opera and concert.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andreas Schmidt Tracks
Sort by
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Act II: Den Tag seh' ich erscheinen
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Act II: Den Tag seh' ich erscheinen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Act II: Den Tag seh' ich erscheinen
Last played on
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
Gustav Mahler
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Tantum ergo, D962
Franz Schubert
Tantum ergo, D962
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Tantum ergo, D962
Last played on
The Magic Flute (Act 2, Finale)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Act 2, Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute (Act 2, Finale)
Choir
Last played on
Mass in G major, D.167: Gloria
Franz Schubert
Mass in G major, D.167: Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mass in G major, D.167: Gloria
Last played on
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
Orchestra
Last played on
The St. Matthew Passion Part I: Recitative, Da Jesus diese Rede vollendet hatte
Johann Sebastian Bach
The St. Matthew Passion Part I: Recitative, Da Jesus diese Rede vollendet hatte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
The St. Matthew Passion Part I: Recitative, Da Jesus diese Rede vollendet hatte
Last played on
Les deux journées; Act 2, finale - 'Allons sans tarder d'avantage'
Luigi Cherubini
Les deux journées; Act 2, finale - 'Allons sans tarder d'avantage'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrm.jpglink
Les deux journées; Act 2, finale - 'Allons sans tarder d'avantage'
Last played on
Der Traumgorge - Extract
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Der Traumgorge - Extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Der Traumgorge - Extract
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Irmelin Rose Und Andere Gesange Op 7
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Irmelin Rose Und Andere Gesange Op 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Irmelin Rose Und Andere Gesange Op 7
Last played on
Das Rosenband, Op 36 No 1
Richard Strauss
Das Rosenband, Op 36 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Das Rosenband, Op 36 No 1
Last played on
Deus Passus (opening)
Wolfgang Rihm
Deus Passus (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyyb4.jpglink
Deus Passus (opening)
Last played on
6 Lieder Op.56: no.1; Gefunden
Richard Strauss
6 Lieder Op.56: no.1; Gefunden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
6 Lieder Op.56: no.1; Gefunden
Last played on
Romance (Lieutenant Kije Suite)
Sergei Prokofiev
Romance (Lieutenant Kije Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Romance (Lieutenant Kije Suite)
Singer
Last played on
Funf Gesange, Op 71
Johannes Brahms
Funf Gesange, Op 71
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Funf Gesange, Op 71
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 57
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-28T15:24:49
28
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-03T15:24:49
3
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exzd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-05T15:24:49
5
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-25T15:24:49
25
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev9zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-19T15:24:49
19
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Andreas Schmidt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist